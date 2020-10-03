IPL 2020: 18 avg, 90 SR don’t win matches - Jimmy Neesham, Aakash Chopra engage in war of words on Twitter

Former India opener Aakash Chopra and Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Jimmy Neesham were involved in a war of words on Twitter after the former questioned the New Zealander’s position in the KXIP Playing XI.

Chopra criticised KXIP’s strategies after their 48-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. The former opener who is currently working as a commentator in Indian Premier League, said KXIP should look to replace Neesham, who he said is neither a finisher with the bat nor a bowler who can bowl at the powerplay.

When a user pointed out Chopra’s comments to Neesham, the Kiwi all-rounder replied: “Averaging 18.5 striking at 90 doesn’t win many matches either.”

IPL live score, RCB vs RR

Chopra was not the one to back away. He replied by saying that he gets paid for voicing his opinion on the game.

“Correct my friend. That’s why nobody picks me anymore. I get paid for doing something else. I’m glad that you don’t have an issue with my observations but with my cricket stats. Go well for the rest of the #IPL,” Chopra tweeted.

The matter did not end there. A few users started to advise Neesham to focus on his game rather than finding faults in his critics. The New Zealand all-rounder then went on to tweet: “Twitter criticising your opinion on other people’s opinions because everyone’s allowed to have an opinion.”

Neesham has been not able to showcase good performances in the IPL 2020 so far. The Kiwi all-rounder has taken two wickets in the ongoing edition and has conceded runs at an economy rate of 10.31.

With the bat in hand, Neesham has registered just seven runs in three matches.

Kings XI Punjab is currently at the seventh place with two points from four matches.

The side will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 4 at the Dubai International Stadium.

(With ANI inputs)