IPL 2020: 7 interesting facts about Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL final in Dubai

After 56 league matches and three play-off matches it has finally come down to one final encounter to determine the champions of IPL 2020. Four time IPL champions – the most – Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals, who have qualified in the summit clash for the first time, in the final of the 13 edition of Indian Premier League in Dubai on Tuesday.

Here are 7 interesting trivia facts about the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 final that you might not know. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

1) It will be a battle between IPL’s most successful captain – Rohit Sharma, who has won four titles – and the youngest captain Shreyas Iyer.

2) Only 3 times the table topper of league stage has ended up winning the IPL. And the only team to do it since the introduction of playoffs is Mumbai Indians, that too twice.

3) Shreyas Iyer will become the youngest captain to lead a side to the IPL final. Rohit Sharma is currently the youngest captain to win the IPL. He had led MI to their maiden IPL title in 2013.

4) Shreyas Iyer is the first Mumbai born cricketer who will captain against Mumbai in an IPL final.

5) The opposite of this has happened twice when Kumble captained RCB to the final in 2009 and Sachin Tendulkar lead the MI side to the final in 2010.

6) Rohit Sharma in 2013 and Shreyas Iyer in 2020 are the only Indian players to lead their IPL side to the final without having captained in international cricket. Rohit in 2013 and Iyer in 2020 had represented India in ODIs and T20Is but not in Tests.

7) In the current squad of Delhi Capitals have 3 players who were previously part of IPL champion side — Shikhar Dhawan (SRH in 2016), Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK in 2010 & 2011) and Axar Patel (MI in 2013).