IPL 2020: A look at the Points Table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list following CSK’s win over KKR

Chennai Super Kings and KKR players after an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. (PTI)

Chennai Super Kings managed to get their fifth win of the season as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium. After restricting KKR to 172 runs, CSK’s Ruturaj Gaekwad played a splendid innings of 72 runs to take his side on the brink of victory. Then Ravindra Jadeja played a quickfire innings of 31 runs as CSK defeated KKR on the last ball of the match. This win did not result in any position change for CSK as they stayed last with 10 points from 13 matches.

KKR also stayed rooted to the fifth spot in the IPL 2020 points table and let the fourth spot slip out of their hands with their inconsistency. They have 12 points from 13 matches.

Mumbai Indians on Wednesday became the first team in IPL 2020 to register eight wins in the tournament when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. The win took the defending champions to 16 points, which all but secures their place in the playoffs.

While the win bolstered MI’s chances of making it into the final top four, RCB remained second with 14 points.

At No. 3 are the Delhi Capitals, who have suffered three defeats in a row and wait for their shot to make it to the playoffs. Kings XI Punjab’s resurgent form has seen them make an upward climb to be placed fourth, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and five and Sunrisers Hyderabad at six. The Rajasthan Royals are hanging in there by a thread at seventh, a rung above the already eliminated Chennai Super Kings.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul, with 595 runs is right at the top and holds the Orange Cap, followed by Shikhar Dhawan on Delhi Capitals at second and David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad at third.

RCB captain Virat Kohli is fourth, and is joined in the top five by his young teammate Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 74 against MI to take his tally to 417 runs in the season at an average of 34.75.

Purple Cap

Jasprit Bumrah closed the gap on leading wicket-taker Kagiso Rabada, who with 23 wickets, holds possession of the Purple Cap. The MI pacer grabbed 3/14, in the process completing 100 IPL wickets to take his wickets tally to 20 for the season in 48 overs.

Mohammed Shami of Kings XI Punjab is third, also with 20 wickets, while leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan bag the fourth and fifth place with 18 and 17 wickets respectively.