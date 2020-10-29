Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: A look at the Points Table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list following Mumbai Indians’ win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020: A look at the Points Table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list following Mumbai Indians’ win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020: A look at the points table of Indian Premier League, and the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Match 48 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 08:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians got to 16 points following their 8th win of the season. (IPL/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians on Thursday became the first team in IPL 2020 to register eight wins in the tournament when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. The win took the defending champions to 16 points, which all but secures their place in the playoffs.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

After getting edged in a Super Over earlier this year, MI ensured not to leave it for too late. Two days after being left out of India’s squad for Australia, Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 79 to shepherd MI’s chase of 165. While the win bolstered MI’s chances of making it into the final top four, RCB remained second with 14 points.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya, Chris Morris reprimanded for verbal exchange

At No. 3 are the Delhi Capitals, who have suffered three defeats in a row and wait for their shot to make it to the playoffs. Kings XI Punjab’s resurgent form has seen them make an upward climb to be placed fourth, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and five and Sunrisers Hyderabad at six. The Rajasthan Royals are hanging in there by a thread at seventh, a rung above the already eliminated Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read | ‘If he’s unwell, what is he doing inside the stadium,’ Sehwag questions Rohit’s omission from Australia tour



Orange Cap



KL Rahul, with 595 runs is right at the top and holds the Orange Cap, followed by Shikhar Dhawan on Delhi Capitals at second and David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad at third.



RCB captain Virat Kohli is fourth, and is joined in the top five by his young teammate Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 74 against MI to take his tally to 417 runs in the season at an average of 34.75.

Purple Cap

Jasprit Bumrah closed the gap on leading wicket-taker Kagiso Rabada, who with 23 wickets, holds possession of the Purple Cap. The MI pacer grabbed 3/14, in the process completing 100 IPL wickets to take his wickets tally to 20 for the season in 48 overs.

Mohammed Shami of Kings XI Punjab is third, also with 20 wickets, while leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan bag the fourth and fifth place with 18 and 17 wickets respectively.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Oct 29, 2020 09:42 IST
‘We don’t believe in abandoning allies’, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Oct 29, 2020 09:07 IST
Living with people who work outside the home puts elderly at higher risk of Covid-19: Lancet study
Oct 29, 2020 09:43 IST
Southwest monsoon has withdrawn; northeast monsoon has commenced: IMD
Oct 29, 2020 08:41 IST

latest news

Australia announce limited-overs squad for India series
Oct 29, 2020 10:01 IST
Google shares pics of WFH scenarios, asks which one suits you best
Oct 29, 2020 09:59 IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu records apology video after landing Bigg Boss in trouble
Oct 29, 2020 09:57 IST
Nadda says ground beneath Mamata Banerjee’s feet slipping, BJP will form next government in West Bengal
Oct 29, 2020 09:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.