IPL 2020: 'A privilege to watch world's best T20 fast bowler' - MI bowling coach Shane Bond on Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond termed MI fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as ‘world’s best T20 fast bowler’ after his career-best figues of 4/14 led MI to a 57-run against Delhi Capitals and took them to their sixth IPL final.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 16:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindistan Times. New Delhi

IPL 2020: MI bowling coach named ‘world’s best T20 fast bowler’ (Twitter)

Jasprit Bumrah first bowled an unplayable yorker to rattle the stumps of Shikhar Dhawan and then set back captain Shreyas Iyer cheaply to leave very little chance for the Delhi Capitals to chase down the 201-run target set by Mumbai Indians during the Qualifier 1 on Thursday. The Mumbai Indians fast bowler did not stop there. He returned to clean up Marcus Stoinis and dismiss Daniel Sams to finish with career-best T20 figures and lead MI to their sixth IPL final with an easy 57-run victory.

Reflecting on Bumrah’s performance, Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond said the MI pace spearhead is the best T20 fast bowler in the world.

“Jasprit, it’s a privilege to watch the best T20 fast bowler in the world go about his work,” Bond said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter.

 



Bumrah, who also snatched the Purple Cap Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada, conceded just 14 runs from his four overs and picked four wickets. Bumrah currently has 27 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 13.92 and an economy rate of 6.71 - all best among top five most successful bowlers in IPL 2020.

“I am okay with not getting wickets and winning the tournament, I have been given a role so I just want to execute that role,” Bumrah said in the post-match presentation.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer could stand up and be counted in any era of cricket: Brian Lara

Bumrah also termed the delivery that got Shikhar Dhawan out as really important.

“Opening yorker was really important. I decided I will do that early in the game and when it comes off it’s always nice,” he said.

Bumrah and New Zealand’s Trent Boult (2/9) had reduced DC to 0/3.

“I have a great camaraderie with Boult. We discuss fields, situations, so there’s a lot to learn from him.

Bond also praised Trent Boult saying that “I’ve loved working with Trent since 2012. We’ve seen him at his very best and I was very excited to have him in our team. Because I know what a devastating bowler he can be and he has done that through this tournament for us.”

Sent to bat first, Mumbai Indians had put up a total of 200 runs on the board with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan scoring 51 and 55* respectively. Also, Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten knock of 37 runs off just 14 balls.

Chasing the target, Delhi Capitals got off to a very poor start as their first three batsmen -- Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane -- went back to the pavilion on a duck. Delhi Capitals only managed to score 143 runs with Marcus Stoinis being the highest run-getter from the team, playing a knock of 65 runs.

(With agency inputs)

