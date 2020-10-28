Sections
IPL 2020: ‘Best tournament in the world,’ Sourav Ganguly lists moments that have made ongoing season ‘a smashing success’

IPL 2020: The 2020 Indian Premier League has been a success and board president Sourav Ganguly couldn’t be prouder of what the current season has had to offer.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: File image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Images)

It faced plenty of hurdles due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the BCCI and Star finally worked out a way to ensure that the year 2020 did not go by without the IPL. The 2020 Indian Premier League has been a success and board president Sourav Ganguly couldn’t be prouder of what the current season has had to offer.

With numerous spectacular moments already produced, the tournament is approaching its business end and based on what all has transpired in the 47 games played so far, rest assured, 2020 edition will go down in history as one of the most watched and memorable IPLs.

“Unbelievable, and I am not surprised at all. When we were discussing with Star and all the people concerned – if we have to do it this year and one-month prior to the tournament, we were contemplating, whether this can happen or not, what will be the ultimate result of the bio-bubble and will it be successful. We decided to move ahead with our plan, because we wanted to bring normalcy in everyone’s lives and wanted to bring the game back. I am not surprised with the feedback,” Ganguly said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Live.

The 2020 IPL has been a ‘smash hit’ as per Ganguly and his statement stems from the fact that this year, there has been so much drama involved. For the first time in IPL, we needed two Super Overs to determine a winner. Besides, Kings XI Punjab, who looked down and out, have staged a remarkable comeback to get back in contention for a playoff berth. All these, along with so much more has made the IPL the best tournament in the world, reckons Ganguly, and it’s tough to argue with him.

“This is the best tournament in the world,” he said. “There have been so many super overs, we recently witnessed a double super over, we saw Shikhar Dhawan’s batting, we saw Rohit Sharma, we saw all the young players and we witnessed the comeback of KL Rahul’s KXIP from the bottom of the table. You will get everything here! I can bet you that the IPL has been a smashing success this year, in terms of the ratings, the number of people who have watched the game.”

