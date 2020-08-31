IPL 2020: AB de Villiers hits the nets in UAE, calls it a ‘great challenge’ - WATCH

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is set to start from next month and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s training sessions are in full flow. All the players and staff members have completed the bio-secure protocols laid down by the organisers and have been allowed inside the bio-secure bubble to begin their training.

On Sunday, RCB star cricketer and former South Africa captain AB de Villiers returned for the nets sessions and played a few strokes. After the training sessions, cricket’s Mr. 360 degrees said that playing in UAE will be a great challenge.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“It was really good, very enjoyable to be out there. The lights were a bit blurry and the wicket was a bit sticky, so it was a great challenge. It was like how I’d like my first net to be after a long time,” De Villiers said in a video posted on RCB’s official Youtube page.

“I had my Basics in place, I had to watch the ball carefully. I hit some nice shots at the end which was also enjoyable. You need intensity when you practice, and that’s what I do,” the right-handed batsman further added.

Meanwhile, RCB Team Director Mike Hesson was recently asked about whether Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch will be opening together for RCB this season. In his response, Hesson said that everyone will have to just wait and see.

“It’s really interesting, I did a couple of hours of press conference but never talked about where Virat is batting or where Aaron finch is gonna bat or they’re opening the batting together. In reality from a director or coach point of view we wouldn’t wanna tell anybody exactly what our line-up is because that’s our strategy,” Hesson said in a video uploaded on RCB official Twitter handle.

“We wanna keep some of those things up our sleeves in terms of where we use players. We know we’re going to be asked many questions about who’s going to bat where... You just have to wait,” the former Kiwi coach added.