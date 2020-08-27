IPL 2020 | AB de Villiers was a standout having just coming out his living room: RCB director Mike Hesso

Sections
IPL 2020: AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn may be out of action for some time but RCb director MIke Hesson feels the South African greats still have a lot to offer.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 13:15 IST

By Reuters, Dubai

RCB batsman AB de Villiers (PTI)

South African stalwarts AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn still have plenty to offer at this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) despite their recent lack of involvement in top-level cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore team director Mike Hesson has said.

De Villiers, 36, quit international cricket in 2018 but plays in Twenty20 leagues in South Africa and Australia. He was on the winning team in an experimental three-team tournament in July. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

“Only a matter of weeks ago he took part in a match in South Africa and once again he was a standout player, having just come out of his living room. So that certainly showed the quality of player he is,” Hesson told a virtual media conference from Dubai on Wednesday.

“He’s had very, very good franchise tournaments around the world the last 12 months and he’s in good touch.



“Physically, he’s feeling good and refreshed. And once again, he’s one of the few in the group that are absolutely chomping at the bit to get into training.”

Fast bowler Steyn, who quit tests in 2019 to prolong his limited overs career, has played three Twenty20 International matches this year in addition to his stint in the Pakistan Super League.

“He’s developing his game,” former New Zealand head coach Hesson said of the 37-year-old quick.

“We saw some different deliveries that he’s been able to develop over the last six months. So he’s certainly not ready to retire yet, certainly very keen to make a contribution this IPL.”

This year’s IPL will be played in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19.

