IPL 2020: ‘Action speaks louder than words’ - Preity Zinta reacts on KXIP’s thrilling double Super-Over win

Kings XI Punjab defeated the defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday in one of the most hard-fought contests ever-seen in Indian Premier League history. Winning the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat first and posted a target of 177 for KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab to chase. Hammering 77 runs in 51 balls, Rahul led his team closer to the target, but could only tie the game, taking the match to a Super Over.

Both the teams scored 5 runs in the Super Over, and thus a second Super Over had to take place to decide the contest. KXIP scored 12 runs in reply to MI’s 11 in the 2nd Super Over to win the match. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

After the thrilling victory, Kings XI Punjab co-owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta took to Twitter to praise the efforts of her team.

“Actions speak louder than words as words fail me completely. Two super overs ? OMG ! I’m still shaking. So proud of the #Kxip boys,” She wrote on in a post on Twitter.

“What a game, what a night, what a feeling. Thank you @lionsdenkxip for this supreme team effort. Team work at its best,” she further added.

Meanwhile, KXIP captain KL Rahul, after the win said that he is happy to get two more points in the bag. “It’s not the first time, I’m getting used to it but we’ll take the two points however they come. It doesn’t always happen so you don’t know how to stay balanced in a situation like this. We have put in some really amazing performances even in the games we lost. We’re trying to come back harder in each game and wins like these help,” he said.

KXIP will next face off against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.