IPL 2020: ‘They have won, they could be celebrating but he is at the gym,’ Shaun Pollock recalls incident revealing Virat Kohli’s dedication

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is known as one of the fittest sportspersons in the world at the moment. Kohli’s dedication towards his health and fitness has inspired a lot of athletes all over the world, and his focus on this aspect of the game has made him an icon in the modern-day sports industry.

In a recent interaction on Cricbuzz, former South Africa Shaun Pollock said that it was former India captain MS Dhoni who brought the intensity to the Indian team as captain. Pollock added that Kohli has taken that intensity to the next level.

Explaining his point, Pollock recalled an incident that happened during the India-South Africa series, which exemplified Kohli’s dedication towards his fitness.

“When Dhoni took over the captaincy, he brought an intensity to the party. He had a very calm demeanour in his captaincy. But when he got to the crease, he would be running hard between the wickets, the way he conducted himself, the way he marshaled his troops, it was very good,” Pollock said.

“And Kohli has continued to run with it. When I go for commentating for the India-South Africa series, at times, we finish the games early, and people go to their hotels. I might go to the gym, and I often see Kohli at the gym, after the day’s play. After they have won, and they could be celebrating, but he is at the gym,” Pollock said.

“Dhoni was the one who set that intensity and Kohli took it to the next level,” he further added.

RCB failed to beat Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. They scored just 145 runs in 20 overs and CSK chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Virat had scored a fifty off 43 balls in the match.