IPL 2020: ‘After the match, I took a picture with Dhoni sir,’ Varun Chakravarthy after getting MS Dhoni’s wicket

Kolkata Knight Riders handed Chennai Super Kings their fourth defeat of the season on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. KKR bowlers were on song during their 10-run win as they pulled the strings back in the last 10 overs to prevent the CSK batsmen from scoring freely. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy bowled economical spells at the business end of the chase.

Chakravarthy bowled veteran finisher MS Dhoni in the 17th over to crush CSK’s winning hopes. The KKR bowler looked thrilled after dismissing the legend and said it was a ‘surreal moment’ for him.

IPL’s official website posted a video, where Chakravarthy was seen talking to Rahul Tripathi, where the former said “Three years back, I used to come to Chepauk stands and sit with the audience. I used to just come to see Dhoni batting. And now, bowling to him, it was a surreal moment.

“Today’s wicket was very flat. It was a 180-wicket, not turning a great deal. Mahi bhai was going well, so I thought if I land the ball on a good length, I might have a chance to take the wicket. Thankfully, I was able to execute it well.”

Tripathi asked Varun: “There was a big fanboy moment even for me when I played for RPS and saw him for the first time. You got photographs with him today. I know he’s a hero for all of us, how do you feel about it?”

Varun replied “After the match, I took a picture with Dhoni sir. I just want to say one thing in Tamil - Thala, thala dhaan.”

KKR scored 167 in 20 overs, where Tripathi contributed majorly with an 81-run knock. CSK were well on course to hunt the target down until committing hara-kiri towards the end.