IPL 2020: Ajit Agarkar explains why Chennai Super Kings may not miss Harbhajan Singh this year

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings received a second jolt ahead of IPL 2020 when Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons, the second high-profile cricketer from the franchise to withdraw from IPL, after Suresh Raina. However, Ajit Agarkar, the former India fast bowler feels that even though Harbhajan’s absence is a big void, it’s not like CSK are in a position where they’ll badly miss the services of the veteran India off-spinner.

“Well, we have seen when they went to the auction, they already had enough spin. You’ve seen in Chennai when they play, they rely so much on spin because of the conditions,” Agarkar said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports. “Harbhajan Singh, obviously, that kind of experience, the quality that you lose, it is going to be a loss, but I think CSK have a lot more cover in that department at least as far as spin is concerned.”

CSK head into the 2020 edition of the IPL with a strong spin bowling unit. With the likes of Mitchell Santner, Piyush Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir and Karn Sharma in their ranks, CSK can be a real threat considering the dry surfaces of the UAE. The surfaces of the Chepauk and Abu Dhabi/Dubai are expected to be similar in many ways and that Agarkar believes can make CSK and its spinner a force to reckon with.

“They have got Piyush Chawla as well that they have brought in. This year they have got Tahir, Santner, so they have got enough spin and they will be hoping that the conditions are in their favour what they get in Chennai, which is a little bit of turn, then those spinners come into play,” Agarkar said.