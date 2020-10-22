Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja posts strong message amid CSK’s poor run

IPL 2020: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja posts strong message amid CSK’s poor run

IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja assured CSK’s fans that the side will continue battling against every odd to make it to the playoffs.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 08:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja and his CSK are not throwing in the towel just yet. (IPL/Twitter)

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings are having the toughest time this season. CSK, who in the past has entered every playoff, are on the verge of an early elimination this year. Despite beginning the season with a win over Mumbai Indians, CSK languish at the bottom-most position on the points table.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

While MS Dhoni & Co are going through the worst season in IPL history, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared an inspiring post on his Instagram story. He certainly assured the CSK fans that the side will continue battling against every odd to make it to the playoffs.

Also Read | Injured Dwayne Bravo leaves message for CSK fans after being ruled out

Jadeja’s post on his Instagram story read, “We can win, we must win, we will win.”

IPL 2020 seems to have brought asperity for one of the most-favourite teams of the league. Ahead of the season, several players and staff members were infected by Covid-19. Later, star batsman Suresh Raina withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons while Harbhajan Singh denied participating.

And now, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo’s exit from the tournament due to groin injury has added to CSK’s woes.

Talking about their journey this season, it has been a downward spiral for Dhoni & Co. They have managed three wins from 10 games and lost the rest seven. The eighth-placed CSK have just 6 points in their kitty. There could be a chance if they manage to win all of their remaining four games and finish with 14 points. However, their qualification will also depend upon the results of other teams as well.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Anti-tank missile with 10km range to be tested in 2 months
Oct 22, 2020 07:32 IST
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Oct 22, 2020 06:21 IST
PM Narendra Modi to address Bengal on Durga Puja as BJP gets into poll mode
Oct 22, 2020 08:16 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Is death of volunteer a roadblock for Astrazeneca?
Oct 22, 2020 08:33 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list
Oct 22, 2020 08:46 IST
Neha Dhupia splashes around in a swimsuit in the Maldives, shares new pics
Oct 22, 2020 08:34 IST
Space humour: Moon ‘photobombs’ the Sun, NASA tweets. Seen it yet?
Oct 22, 2020 08:37 IST
Why are festival train fares high? All you need to know
Oct 22, 2020 08:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.