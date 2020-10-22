IPL 2020: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja posts strong message amid CSK’s poor run

IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja and his CSK are not throwing in the towel just yet. (IPL/Twitter)

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings are having the toughest time this season. CSK, who in the past has entered every playoff, are on the verge of an early elimination this year. Despite beginning the season with a win over Mumbai Indians, CSK languish at the bottom-most position on the points table.

While MS Dhoni & Co are going through the worst season in IPL history, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared an inspiring post on his Instagram story. He certainly assured the CSK fans that the side will continue battling against every odd to make it to the playoffs.

Jadeja’s post on his Instagram story read, “We can win, we must win, we will win.”

IPL 2020 seems to have brought asperity for one of the most-favourite teams of the league. Ahead of the season, several players and staff members were infected by Covid-19. Later, star batsman Suresh Raina withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons while Harbhajan Singh denied participating.

And now, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo’s exit from the tournament due to groin injury has added to CSK’s woes.

Talking about their journey this season, it has been a downward spiral for Dhoni & Co. They have managed three wins from 10 games and lost the rest seven. The eighth-placed CSK have just 6 points in their kitty. There could be a chance if they manage to win all of their remaining four games and finish with 14 points. However, their qualification will also depend upon the results of other teams as well.