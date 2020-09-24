IPL 2020: CSK CEO provides update on Ambati Rayudu’s fitness

Ambati Rayudu will ‘at worst’ miss Chennai Super Kings’ next enouncer against Delhi Capitals on Friday in IPL 2020, informed CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. Rayudu, who was CSK’s highest run-scorer for CSK in their opening match against Mumbai Indians, missed their next match against Rajasthan Royals. His absence was felt as CSK didn’t have the firepower to chase down the 217-run target set by RR.

Providing an update on the right-hander’s fitness, the CSK CEO said, there is ‘nothing to worry.’

“Nothing to worry about. He has the hamstring injury, but will at worst miss one more game. But you never know, he might be fit in time for that game,” he said.

CSK will take on Delhi Capitals in their next game at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Friday. In fact, they have a gap before playing their fourth game of the season on October 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

Rayudu played an integral part in CSK winning the opening game of the season against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. He hit a fluent 71 and put on a match-winning partnership with Faf du Plessis. Something they missed in their second game on Tuesday night against Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking after the opening match heroics against MI, Rayudu had said: “We were training in lockdown, we were really eager and as we get older, we need to train so we were training. The pitch was good, once the dew came on, the pitch quickened a bit, it was doing a bit with the new ball. We practised in Chennai, it really helped and we then practiced in Dubai, so I was feeling good.”

(With ANI inputs)