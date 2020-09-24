Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: CSK CEO provides update on Ambati Rayudu’s fitness

IPL 2020: CSK CEO provides update on Ambati Rayudu’s fitness

IPL 2020: Providing an update on Ambati Rayudu’s fitness, the CSK CEO said, there is ‘nothing to worry’ and he might CSK’s next match against Delhi Capitals ‘at worst.’

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 07:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: CSK CEO provides an update on Ambati Rayudu’s fitness (PTI)

Ambati Rayudu will ‘at worst’ miss Chennai Super Kings’ next enouncer against Delhi Capitals on Friday in IPL 2020, informed CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. Rayudu, who was CSK’s highest run-scorer for CSK in their opening match against Mumbai Indians, missed their next match against Rajasthan Royals. His absence was felt as CSK didn’t have the firepower to chase down the 217-run target set by RR.

Providing an update on the right-hander’s fitness, the CSK CEO said, there is ‘nothing to worry.’

“Nothing to worry about. He has the hamstring injury, but will at worst miss one more game. But you never know, he might be fit in time for that game,” he said.

CSK will take on Delhi Capitals in their next game at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Friday. In fact, they have a gap before playing their fourth game of the season on October 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

Rayudu played an integral part in CSK winning the opening game of the season against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. He hit a fluent 71 and put on a match-winning partnership with Faf du Plessis. Something they missed in their second game on Tuesday night against Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking after the opening match heroics against MI, Rayudu had said: “We were training in lockdown, we were really eager and as we get older, we need to train so we were training. The pitch was good, once the dew came on, the pitch quickened a bit, it was doing a bit with the new ball. We practised in Chennai, it really helped and we then practiced in Dubai, so I was feeling good.”

(With ANI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Sep 24, 2020 05:22 IST
‘Rail roko’ agitation against farm bills starts in Punjab today
Sep 24, 2020 06:19 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Johnson & Johnson begins Phase-3 trial with 60k people
Sep 24, 2020 06:48 IST
Crimes in Delhi up 275% from 2013: CAG report
Sep 24, 2020 00:19 IST

latest news

Fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Gujarat’s Surat
Sep 24, 2020 07:52 IST
US Navy releases documents from Cold War loss of submarine
Sep 24, 2020 07:40 IST
Heavy rainfall overnight causes waterlogging in Mumbai, disrupts traffic
Sep 24, 2020 07:40 IST
International flights: Countries where Indians can’t travel
Sep 24, 2020 07:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.