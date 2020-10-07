Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Amit Mishra bid adieu to Delhi Capitals with an emotional speech - WATCH

IPL 2020: Amit Mishra bid adieu to Delhi Capitals with an emotional speech - WATCH

The seasoned spinner has been a part of the IPL for all 13 seasons and has represented Hyderabad and Delhi. When playing against Kolkata Knight Riders on 3 October, he tried to grab a return catch of Nitish Rana but ended up hurting his finger.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 13:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Amit Mishra hugges by teammates. (DC)

Ace leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 after sustaining a finger injury. He was performing well so far in the tournament but had to leave midway. Before bidding adieu, he gave an emotional farewell speech to his teammates in the Dubai hotel.

The seasoned spinner has been a part of the IPL for all 13 seasons and has represented Hyderabad and Delhi. When playing against Kolkata Knight Riders on 3 October, he tried to grab a return catch of Nitish Rana but ended up hurting his finger.

Delhi posted an emotional video of Mishra’s farewell speech, where DC skipper Shreyas Iyer was seen along with him.

 



READ | MI vs RR: Anukul Roy and Kieron Pollard mesmerize fans with incredible catches - WATCH

“On behalf to the whole team I would like to thank you for your service in the last five games. You were amazing in your efforts throughout those days. We would be missing you definitely but going forward, I would just like to say that please do keep in touch. We will also try to do that,” Iyer was seen speaking in the video.

In that video, DC coach Ricky Ponting and opener Shikhar Dhawan were congratulating and hugging the spinner. Mishra has 160 wickets in the IPL; the second most for any bowler just behind Lasith Malinga, and Delhi will miss his experience.

Mishra thought the injury would take a game or two to recover but was unhappy when it forced him to leave the tournament this early.

READ| He should be backed: Sanjay Bangar, Ashish Nehra pick ideal replacement for MS Dhoni

He said “The fact that I got injured while playing -- trying to catch the ball -- giving my 100 percent is a bit satisfying. It is not an injury related to fitness which means I am doing fine.”

Delhi is doing fine so far in the tournament and is sitting at the top of the table along with Mumbai. They will play Rajasthan Royals on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
Oct 07, 2020 13:02 IST
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Oct 07, 2020 11:16 IST
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Oct 07, 2020 13:04 IST
China’s ‘gross aggression’ driving members of Quad: US official
Oct 07, 2020 12:34 IST

latest news

Covid-19 pandemic isn’t ground to relocate abroad a child involved in custody battle: HC
Oct 07, 2020 13:39 IST
Struggling KXIP look to turn around fortunes against Bhuvneshwar-less SRH
Oct 07, 2020 13:38 IST
Minor raped in Rajasthan’s Barmer, hunt on to nab accused
Oct 07, 2020 13:29 IST
Zurich International to sign deal to build Jewar airport today
Oct 07, 2020 13:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.