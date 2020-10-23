IPL 2020: ‘An ageing, old team,’ Scott Styris feels MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings’ playoff chances are over

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels the possibility of Chennai Super Kings reaching the playoffs are over. The three-time IPL champions have had a rare off season in IPL 2020, losing seven games out of 10 to be currently placed at the bottom of the points-table.

Even mathematically speaking, CSK are hanging in by a thread. Even if they win their remaining four matches, MS Dhoni’s team will be on 14 points, but with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers already on 14 points and Mumbai Indians on 12, these three teams are likely to make it to the final four.

“Short answer and it hurts me to say this, I don’t think so. I think they are the one side who are out of this tournament right now,” Styris, who played for 2009 champions Deccan Chargers, said on Star Sports.

Styris’ thoughts echoed with CSK coach and his former New Zealand captain and teammate Stephen Fleming, who admitted that perhaps stretching three seasons with the same bunch of players who are in their 30s – some even late – and are not getting any younger was always a risk.

“You could tell by Stephen Fleming’s press conference last match. He believes the life cycle of this team is gone. We have been talking about it for 3 years, an ageing, old team. When that is the case, the performances, at some stage, were supposed to fall off the cliff as age catches up. I think this year is the year,” Styris explained.

“I think they did well to get as far as they did last year. But there are so many match-winners in that CSK side who are a little bit older or not quite finding form. I can’t see them turning it around. Apart from Faf du Plessis, with his consistent performances, and Deepak Chahar, there are not much else.”