IPL 2020: Anushka Sharma’s amazing reaction from stands after Virat Kohli’s 90* sets Twitter on fire

The smile on Anushka Sharma’s face after a Virat Kohli masterclass is unmatchable. It came out in full swing along with cheers and claps and even flying kisses after Virat Kohli brought out the best of him against MS Dhoni’s CSK by slamming an unbeaten 90 – the highest score by any captain against Chennai Super Kings.

Kohli’s superlative innings led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a competitive 169 for 4 batting first in an IPL 2020 match in Dubai.

Anushka Sharma’s presence in the stands in Dubai did not miss the eyes of the netizens as Twitter was flooded with photos and videos of the Bollywood actress. It increased several notches after she was seen cheering and clapping for Virat Kohli after he reached his fifty.

Kohli too did not forget to show his love by gesturing towards Anushka after getting to his fifty.

Anushka has been Dubai ever since the beginning of IPL but hasn’t been attending all matches of RCB but she chose to watch her husband in action against CSK.

Kohli, who walked in at the fall of Aaron Finch in the third over, led from the front with a majestic 52-ball knock that was the finest blend of skill and peak fitness. His innings had four fours and as many sixes but in searing Dubai humidity ran four doubles in the final over, a testament to the hours put in physical training.

The RCB captain was involved in two half-century partnerships - one with opener Devdutt Padikkal (33 off 33 balls) and Shivam Dube (22 off 14 balls) for the fifth wicket, an unbeaten 76-run stand, which powered the total.

The last five overs yielded 74 runs as the CSK bowlers appeared to falter after having allowed RCB to score only 95 in the first 15 as Kohli and the left-handed Dube went on the overdrive.

Deepak Chahar finished with 1 for 10 from three overs while Shardul Thakur (2/40) was the best in terms of wickets. Veteran Dwayne Bravo (0/29 in three overs) again showed his value by being economical at the death.

RCB did not get off to a rapid start as the CSK bowlers kept them on a leash after an out-of-sorts Aaron Finch (2) went early.

Young Padikkal and skipper Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking but there were no big hits to be seen. Padikkal hoisted leggie Karn Sharma for a huge six in the 10th over.

However, his attempt to clear mid-off did not materialise as he ended up giving a catch to Faf du Plessis to give Thakur his first wicket.

Three balls later, Thakur struck a huge blow for CSK, getting AB de Villiers to nick one to Dhoni with a cross-seam delivery with the South African ace not troubling the scorers.

Earlier, CSK made one change by handing N Jagadeesan a debut in place of the struggling Kedar Jadhav while RCB made a couple of changes bringing in Chris Morris and Gurkeerat Singh for Moeen Ali and Mohd Siraj respectively.

(With PTI inputs)