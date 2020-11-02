IPL 2020: Archer tweets an inspirational message after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals’ hopes of making it to the playoffs were shattered following a 60-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night. It turned out to be an unfortunate season for Steve Smith & Co as they lost the plot despite beginning the campaign on a high. However, their leading speedster Jofra Archer would leave with his head held high after a stellar performance with the ball. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Archer is among the six bowlers who have bagged 20 or more wickets this season. Moreover, his economy rate of 6.55 is the best among them. His superlative performance has led him to the top of the tournament’s ‘Most Valuable Player’ list.

After losing to KKR on November 1, Archer took to his Twitter and posted an inspirational message. He shared one of his pictures from IPL 2020 and the caption read, “We come back stronger.”

Here’s the tweet:

After losing to KKR, RR skipper Steve Smith stated that the team’s inconsistent top order had failed to complement the efforts of Archer and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.

“Jofra has been exceptional pretty much every game. Tewatia obviously has pulled a few out of the hat throughout the tournament . Not enough support for them,” Smith said.

Archer also appeared to enjoy his lower order cameos and smashed 10 sixes in the tournament.

“Jofra was outstanding with his economy rates. He’s been incredible on the field and stamped his authority on the game early in the tournament when he got his chance with the bat. His all-round game keeps getting better. We had too few contributions around him,” Royals coach Andrew McDonald said.