Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Arjun Tendulkar to join Mumbai Indians? Fans curious after spotting youngster in MI camp

IPL 2020: Arjun Tendulkar to join Mumbai Indians? Fans curious after spotting youngster in MI camp

IPL 2020: Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, was spotted enjoying in the pool with Mumbai Indians players.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 09:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Arjun Tendulkar. (BCCI)

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, has sparked rumours that he might be on the verge of joining the Mumbai Indians franchise for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League which will kick off from September 19th in the UAE. The youngster has been seen at the Wankhede Stadium cheering for MI since his childhood days, when his father, Sachin, was leading the franchise.

Now, Arjun has grown up to be a highly-skilled left-arm pacer who has also impressed everyone with his batting skills in domestic and U-19 circuit. Recently, an image surfaced on the social media in which Arjun was seen enjoying in the swimming pool alongside MI players Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar and James Pattinson in the UAE.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

The image led to fans speculating on social media if Arjun has joined the four-time IPL-winning franchise. But as of now, the speculations are not true.



Arjun has travelled with the MI franchise as part of the net bowlers contingent. This is not the first time that Arjun has travelled with the MI team, but the franchise has not signed him yet. The seamer will be bowling to MI batsmen in the nets in the UAE.



IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 19th in the UAE in which Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening contest.

