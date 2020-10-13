Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Batsmen didn’t know where I was going to be’: Ricky Ponting explains how he mastered direct-hits

‘Batsmen didn’t know where I was going to be’: Ricky Ponting explains how he mastered direct-hits

Ricky Ponting, head coach of the Delhi Capitals, revealed his secret behind acing those brilliant run-out and direct-hits.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ricky Ponting scores with a direct hit (Getty Images)

Besides being one of the best batsmen of his generation, Ricky Ponting was one of the greatest fielders the game has ever seen. When not batting, Ponting was a master at work, taking spectacular catches (putting on a dive, or one-handed stunners) and stopping boundaries that no other man – perhaps besides Jonty Rhodes – could.

But what made Ponting a real fielding asset was his ability to affect run-outs, especially with direct hits. In 560 matches, Ponting has run batsmen out 80 times in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, the most by any fielder. Next are Rhodes (68), Sanath Jayasuriya (63) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (57). Based on those stats, Ponting could well be called the greatest fielder of all time to go with 364 international catches.

During the ‘Lessons Learnt With The Greats Podcast,’ with Shane Watson, Ponting, head coach of the Delhi Capitals, revealed his secret behind acing those brilliant run-out and direct-hits. “I fielded most of my one-day career at backward point,” Ponting said. “As soon as the field went out and there was a deep point, I would always move three or four steps finer towards third man but walk a different angle, so I’d walk an angle towards the bowler’s end stumps.” 

Ponting, currently a coach with IPL team Delhi Capitals and working with some of the most talented fielders, further explained how he planned on getting an early start while fielding inside the circle.

“If I was going to get the run out from a ball pushed out towards deep point … the ball that was blocked in on or around point, I was making an angle towards the bowler’s end stumps so I was already moving in that direction and I was a couple of steps ahead of the batsman,” he said.

“Once (the batsman) played it down and saw it go into point, I was a lot closer than he thought I was going to be. I think that was one of the reasons I probably got as many run-outs with direct hits at the bowler’s end, because I’d got a few yards on them and they didn’t really know where I was going to be.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:04 IST
Covid-19 vaccine expected in early 2021, distribution plan in works: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 13, 2020 10:58 IST
India’s average daily Covid-19 cases declining for 5 weeks: Health ministry
Oct 13, 2020 09:34 IST
Europe recording more daily Covid-19 cases than India, shows data
Oct 13, 2020 11:45 IST

latest news

Thaw in sight as Punjab farmers meet to decide on talks with Centre
Oct 13, 2020 12:03 IST
Radhe Shyam: Makers unveil Pooja Hegde’s look on her birthday
Oct 13, 2020 12:03 IST
Sena to contest 40-50 seats in Bihar polls, no alliance talks yet: Raut
Oct 13, 2020 11:55 IST
Neha Kakkar singing ‘chaddi pahan ke phool’ during jagran is a must watch
Oct 13, 2020 11:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.