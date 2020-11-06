IPL 2020: ‘Batsmen have been winning all awards, good to get it as bowler’ - Bumrah’s cheeky remark after match-winning performance

Mumbai Indians stormed into the finals of the Indian Premier League 2020 after mauling Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the first qualifier on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium. After being sent in to bat by DC skipper Shreyas Iyer, MI posted a huge total of 200 runs in 20 overs with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav scoring fifties. But their performance was overshadowed by another Mumbai Indians’ player in the second innings.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a magical spell against DC as he dismissed four batsmen for just 14 runs. Bumrah also bowled a maiden in his four overs and tilted the match in MI’s favour right at the very start of DC’s run-chase. The spectacular performance by the Indian pacer earned him a Man of the Match award and Bumrah was really pleased to have it.

“I am okay with not getting wickets and winning the tournament, I have been given a role so I just want to execute that role. Opening yorker was really important. I decided I will do that early in the game and when it comes off it’s always nice. I am always ready when the captain wants me to bowl.

“I don’t focus on the end result. When I have done that it’s always gone downhill. I have a great camaraderie with Boult. We discuss fields, situations, so there’s a lot to learn from him. Batsmen have been taking all the awards, so it’s good to get it as a bowler (laughs). Ah no, I don’t worry about awards. As long as the team is winning I am happy.”

The all-round power of MI rose to the fore on as they outclassed DC, storming into their second straight IPL final. After the 57-run rout, Delhi will now have to wait for Sunday, where they will meet the winner of Friday’s eliminator to make their maiden final.