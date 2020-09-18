IPL 2020: Battle lines drawn, CSK coach Fleming can’t wait for ‘another crack at MI,’ Rohit Sharma says ‘all bases covered’

The battle lines are drawn on the eve of the of IPL 2020 opener between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of the big-ticket clash between IPL’s two most successful teams, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said he can’t wait to have ‘another crack’ at MI.

CSK had lost last year’s final Mumbai Indians off the last ball when Lasith Malinga, who has pulled out of this edition due to personal reasons, trapped Shardul Thakur plumb in front when CSK needed 2 runs. If Fleming’s comments are anything to go by then the scars are still fresh and they would want to get back on even terms by landing a telling blow right at the start of the 13th edition of IPL.

“The first game is always full of anxiety, nerves and excitement, and CSK-MI has added extra excitement and pressure and we enjoy that. We’ve earned the right to play the first game by playing well last year, and given the way the final finished last year, it’s nice to have another crack at MI,” said Fleming.

The former New Zealand captain, who has been a the forefront of CSK leadership group along with captain MS Dhoni, however had no qualms in admitting that the Rohit Sharma-led MI side is a strong one.

“They (MI) are a very good side and it gives you a good gauge as to how the pre-season has gone and the areas that need improvement. You get a good idea after the first game as to where your team is sitting.”

Reacting on the opening encounter against CSK, MI captain Rohit Sharma said his side is ready for the challenge.

“CSK are probably one of the successful IPL teams and you can’t take them for granted...they will come out all guns blazing. None of us have played cricket for months now, so obviously everybody wants to start on a high.

“So, we will be expecting a great contest between the two and we need to focus on what we need to do as team and all our bases are covered,” Rohit said.