IPL 2020: BCCI announces CRED as official partners of Indian Premier League for three years

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) announced CRED, a credit card payment platform, as its official partner for three seasons of the Indian Premier League.

“It is a three-season partnership which will see the association run through till the 2022 season,” BCCI said in a release.

The 13th edition is scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10.

“We are very pleased to have CRED on board as the ‘Official Partner’ of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022. IPL is one of the most innovative sporting leagues of the world and we are delighted to have a brand as unique and innovative as CRED partner us. I am sure more people across the country will take notice of them as we embark on this exciting journey,” said IPL chairman Brijesh Patel

Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO, CRED, said: “We are extremely pleased to be associated with IPL, without a question among the most high-profile events on the world’s sporting calendar. CRED is aimed at giving millions of people access to the good life through improved credit standing, trusted community, and special experiences. IPL represents the pinnacle of consumer experiences, powered by a global community of cricketers, fans and enthusiasts. We look forward to participating in this festival of sporting excellence, which celebrates peak performance for the individual, the team and the community. Through this synergy, we want to celebrate and recognize millions of Indians who hold the same values that IPL and CRED cherish.”