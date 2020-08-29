IPL 2020: BCCI announces Unacademy as Official Partner for Indian Premier League

Sections
IPL 2020: “We are pleased to have Unacademy on board as the ‘Official Partner’ of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022,” IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said in a release on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 15:05 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 24, 2019, Chennai Super Kings cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore cricket captain Virat Kohli (R) gesture beside IPL trophy (AFP)

Bengaluru-based edu-tech firm ‘Unacademy’ has been roped in the as official partner for the Indian Premier League for three seasons, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

The 13th IPL is scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10.

“We are pleased to have Unacademy on board as the ‘Official Partner’ of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022,” IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said in a release on Tuesday.

“IPL is the most watched cricket league in India and as a homegrown Indian edutech company we believe that Unacademy can create a huge positive impact on the aspirations of the audience watching, especially the millions of Indian youth who are seeking inspiration in their careers.”



Commenting on the association, Karan Shroff, VP - Marketing, Unacademy, said: “We are delighted to become the Official Partner of IPL. Unacademy is a high-intensity brand that has disrupted the education and learning market with innovations and broken geographical barriers for Learners and Educators.

“With this partnership, we will double-down on our efforts to make Unacademy the biggest brand in the consumer-internet space in India. We thank the BCCI and IPL for the opportunity and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

The BCCI had earlier announced fantasy gaming platform Dream11 as this year’s IPL title sponsor, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo.

Dream11 had pipped educational technology companies Unacademy and BYJUs to win the rights for a period of four months and 13 days with a bid of Rs 222 crore.

