Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: BCCI contingent member tests positive for Covid-19 - Report

IPL 2020: BCCI contingent member tests positive for Covid-19 - Report

IPL 2020: The development comes after 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, tested positive for the dreaded virus last week. They are currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 12:03 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

FIle photo of IPL trophy (BCCI/IPL)

A member of the BCCI contingent, which is in Dubai to oversee the conduct of IPL, has tested positive for Covid-19, a league source told PTI on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start on September 19. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

“There is one positive case in the BCCI contingent. I can’t tell you whether it’s from cricket operations team or the medical team. But testing is on and everyone else is healthy and asymptomatic,” a senior IPL official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“There is no cause for concern,” he added.



Also Read | CSK gives stunning reply to fan asking ‘Who’s our vice captain?’

The development comes after 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, tested positive for the dreaded virus last week. They are currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Rest of the teams have started training after their squad members and support staff completed the on-arrival quarantine and returned negative tests.

The IPL was moved out of India this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in Dubai.

The tournament will be played across three cities in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. It will conclude on November 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Sep 03, 2020 12:01 IST
Indian Oil Corp’s VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Report
Sep 03, 2020 12:09 IST

latest news

Children can have Covid antibodies, virus in their system simultaneously
Sep 03, 2020 12:41 IST
Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural varsity announces examination dates for admission to PG, PhD courses
Sep 03, 2020 12:35 IST
Franklin Templeton MF’s closed schemes receive Rs 1,498 cr in two weeks
Sep 03, 2020 12:32 IST
UP school managers association members urge parents to pay education fee
Sep 03, 2020 12:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.