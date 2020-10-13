Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Before the end of 2020, he will be a part of Indian team,’ Aakash Chopra’s huge statement on Mumbai Indians star

IPL 2020: ‘Before the end of 2020, he will be a part of Indian team,’ Aakash Chopra’s huge statement on Mumbai Indians star

IPL 2020: Based on his current performance in the Indian Premier League 2020, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra is confident that the Mumbai Indians batsman will make his India debut by the end of this year.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 06:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians are the table-toppers with 10 points (IPL/Twitter)

Suryakumar Yadav has been in sensational form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League 2020. Up against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, he proved to be the gamechanger, smashing 53 runs in 32 balls on a surface that was proving to be difficult to bat on for most batsmen.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Yadav is the leading run-scorer for MI this season so far with 233 runs in seven games – with two half-centuries – and MI captain Rohit Sharma will be hoping that he continues to perform the same way in the second half of the tournament. Impressed by what he sees, former India batsman Aakash Chopra believes Yadav could make it to the Indian team before the end of the year.

Also Read | ‘At this age, people don’t have that much agility left,’ Syed Kirmani feels age and long sabbatical has impacted MS Dhoni’s performance

“I feel Suryakumar Yadav was the game-changer in the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The manner in which he is batting, whether you see his shots over the covers or his flicks or his cut shots,” Chopra said in a video uploaded on his official YouTube channel.

Also Read | Teams will start catching up, need to be ahead of them: Rohit

“The icing on the cake with cherry on top was the flick he played of Rabada’s bowling for a six. My jaw dropped after watching that six. I said that this player should play for India.

“I am saying that before the end of 2020, he will be a part of the Indian team and I feel he will also play matches for the Indian team. This is a voice that is coming from my heart for this player and hopefully, that happens.”

With 10 points, table-toppers MI will next face Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
Oct 13, 2020 07:14 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 13, 2020 05:39 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
Oct 13, 2020 05:54 IST
High Court pulls up UP govt for Hathras night cremation
Oct 13, 2020 01:36 IST

latest news

Congress announces 5 candidates for Gujarat bypolls
Oct 13, 2020 07:32 IST
Selected tourism centres in Kerala to open up
Oct 13, 2020 07:26 IST
IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list
Oct 13, 2020 07:24 IST
Priyanka reminisces happy memories with roommate
Oct 13, 2020 07:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.