IPL 2020: Ben Stokes’ astonishing scoop shot off Pat Cummins leaves commentators stunned - WATCH

Ben Stokes was the player to watch out for when Rajasthan Royals took the field against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night. It was a must-win scenario for both teams as the playoff berth was at stake. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

The Knight Riders posted a massive total of 191/7 after batting first. RR had a big target to chase and they relied heavily upon Stokes who had done wonders in the previous outings.

The Royals had a rollicking start against KKR as the openers took off with all their guns blazing. Robin Uthappa began the chase with a six to Pat Cummins off the first ball. Stokes got the strike and he went off with a boundary as well.

On the fourth ball of the opening over, Stokes played a magical scoop shot that landed into the stands after sailing over the fine-leg boundary. Cummins had bowled a length ball and Stokes got the perfect connection with a flick of the wrist.

The commentators were completely dazzled with that stroke as they were discussing, “what to call that shot?”

Here’s the video:

After leaking 19 runs off the first five balls Cummins bounced back to get rid of Uthappa off the final ball. However, it turned out be the most expensive first over of IPL 2020.

Uthappa’s dismissal initiated the downfall of Rajasthan Royals. Despite bowling an expensive first over, Cummins returned with the stunning figures of 4/34, tearing apart the RR top-order. Shivam Mavi (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/20) picked up two wickets apiece, restricting Steve Smith & Co to 131/9 in 20 overs.

This win took KKR to the 4th position on the points table. With 14 points in their kitty, their playoff chances are dependent on the result of the remaining two league matches.