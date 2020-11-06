IPL 2020: Ben Stokes names ‘Friends’ actress as his celebrity crush, Jofra Archer doesn’t know who she is

Rajasthan Royals may have been eliminated from the Indian Premier League 2020 but that hasn’t stopped its social media from posting some fun-filled clips of its players. The Royals had a rather forgettable campaign, finishing with the wooden spoon after having started the season with back-to-back wins. However, their Twitter handle has always been active despite adversity, posting some of the cleverest and finniest content including memes and some inside the dressing room footages.

The recent one is sure to crack you up and slightly puzzle you too. In a video posted by RR on Friday, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer could be seen in a Q/A session where the fast bowler asks the all-rounder of his celebrity crush. Stokes’ answer was Jennifer Aniston, the famous Hollywood actor, who rose to fame for her role as ‘Rachel Green’ on the hit television sitcom Friends before going on to become one of the best American female actors of all time with a huge following worldwide.

However, it was revealed that Archer is unaware of Aniston, as right after Stokes’ answer, the fast bowler says, “who’s that”, leaving Stokes stunned. In reply to the answer, as a tool to express surprise, the Royals followed it up with certain clips from Friends, where the characters Monica Geller (played by Courtney Cox) and Joey Tribbiani (played by Matt LeBlanc) say “Oh My god” in their typical manner The shot clip ends with Aniston screaming ‘What’ in from certain scene.

“Hey @NetflixIndia, hope we can still be F.R.I.E.N.D.S after this,” RR tweeted to Netflix, the online platform which streams the hit sitcom.

The tweet even received a reply from Archer, with three ‘teary-eyed laughter-filled emojis’. For her role, Aniston won the Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards.