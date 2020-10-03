Sections
IPL 2020: Ben Stokes set to arrive in UAE - Reports

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals allrounder Ben Stokes is reportedly set to arrive in the UAE. RR will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 13:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Ben Stokes. (IPL)

England cricketer Ben Stokes is set to arrive in the UAE to join Rajasthan Royals camp for the Indian Premier League 2020, according to multiple media reports. The dynamic all-rounder had returned home due to personal reasons in the middle of the Test series against Pakistan last month, and rumours were circulating that he might not participate in the ongoing season of IPL. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

But according to reports, Stokes is finally making his way from home in Christchurch to the UAE to join RR. The franchise also hinted the same in a tweet.

IPL 2020, RR vs RCB: Live Score and Updates

“Hi guys, quick question. How long does it take from Christchurch to UAE,” RR wrote in a tweet.

 



Stokes, too, had shared a photo of himself with his father on Instagram, in which he wrote: “Goodbye’s never get easier,” he wrote.

 

Rajasthan Royals got off to a strong start in the Indian Premier League in the absence of Stokes, picking up wins over Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. RR also created history by recording the highest run-chase against KXIP. But a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders have hampered their momentum.

RR will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

