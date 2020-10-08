IPL 2020: Ben Stokes surprised at KKR’s decision to send Narine ahead of Morgan, Yuvraj Singh comes up with epic reply

On Wednesday night, as the Kolkata Knight Riders’ innings was underway, the team management decided to take a gamble against Chennai Super Kings. At the fall of their second wicket for 70 – of Nitish Rana, KKR opted to send in pinch-hitter Sunil Narine at No. 4, ahead of established batsman Eoin Morgan. Narine, prior to the game against CSK, had opened the batting, but following a string of low scores, replaced by Rahul Tripathi at the top.

Tripathi justified the move by scoring 81, but not many could not wrap their heads around the fact that Narine was promoted ahead of a World Cup winning captain as Morgan. Narine hit one four and a six during his inning of 17 off 9 balls before he was out. At No. 5, Morgan couldn’t do much and was out caught behind off the bowling of Sam Curran.

The move left many puzzled, including all-rounder and Morgan’s England teammate Ben Stokes. Currently undergoing a mandatory six-day quarantine, Stokes, who will be playing for Rajasthan Royals, sent out a tweet, which kind of resonated with KKR and its fans. “Narine before Morgan???” he tweeted.

To which Yuvraj Singh decided to join in on the fun. The former India batsman came up with a reply that could floor even the best. Yuvraj jokingly replied to Morgan, saying that sometimes, the all-rounders get a go ahead of batsmen.

“Yeah it’s like yuvraj before stokes Face with tears of joy! Sometimes u got let the all-rounders go before, bowlers who can bat before a proper batsman to slog,” Yuvraj responded to the tweet.

Stokes is yet to reply to the tweet, but rest assured, the all-rounder must be gearing up for his maiden IPL game of the season. Stokes joined RR late last week in the UAE after flying in from New Zealand, and even though his quarantine ends on the day of RR’s next match – against Delhi Capitals on Friday (October 9), the all-rounder will be keen to get back into the thick of things in time for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.