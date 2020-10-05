IPL 2020: ‘Best batting performance I have ever seen’ - Brad Hogg’s huge remark on RCB youngster

Royal Challengers Bangalore have got off to a good start in this year’s Indian Premier League. With three wins out of four games, this is RCB’s best start in the tournament since IPL 2013. One of the best features of the team has been the 20-year-old batsman Devdutt Padikkal. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Padikkal announced his arrival when he hammered a half century in RCB’s first game this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Padikkal has went on to score two more fifties since then, and he was the key player for RCB’s win against Rajasthan Royals.

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg praised the youngster and said that he has never seen batting performance like this.

“It’s Devdutt Padikkal’s first IPL and he has made three fifties out of four innings. In the second game he really got tested by Cottrell with that short ball into the ribs. But I have seen him play a couple of pull shots against quality quick bowling after that. This kid has got the goods to play for India,” Brad Hogg said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

“In the second game, Padikkal got tested by Cottrell by the short ball. The next game, he pulled Bumrah with the short ball to the body. That showed me that he is a quick thinker. He learns quickly. And that is probably the best batting performance that I have seen, his three fifties in four innings,” Hogg further said.

Meanwhile, RCB are looking for their 4th win of the season against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Monday. Skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl.