IPL 2020: Brad Hogg picks Rajasthan Royals’ ‘Mr. Reliable’, worried about Steve Smith’s form

Rajasthan Royals have gone through a massive downfall in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite beginning their campaign with two back-to-back wins, they are tottering now at the seventh position on the points table, following three consecutive defeats. Their latest loss was against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, where they were thrashed by 57 runs.

The only positive for RR in the MI clash was Jos Buttler, who found himself among runs. He scored 70 off 44 deliveries before falling to James Pattinson and also remained the highest run-getter for his side. His innings drew the attention of former Kolkata Knight Riders leg-spinner from Australia, Brad Hogg as he termed Buttler ‘Mr Reliable’ for RR. Hogg also expressed his concerns about RR skipper Steve Smith’s declining from.

Hogg took to his twitter and wrote, “Buttler becoming Mr Reliable. Smith, the last three games he has gone away from the way he sets his innings up, playing rash shots that are uncharacteristic. It may be an issue of been in the Bubble atmosphere.”

After slamming a couple of fifties in his first two games, Smith’s lost his form midway, scoring 3, 5 and 6 against KKR, RCB and MI respectively. However, the RR skipper is well aware of the situation and believes that he and his side would bounce back soon and recollect the momentum.

“We need not panic too much. It’s just about implementing our plans and playing some good cricket for longer. We haven’t been able to do that in the last three games and we have to turn it around quickly. Hopefully, we will get a bit of momentum,” Smith said at the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, English all-rounder Ben Stokes has joined the Rajasthan Royals squad and currently completing the mandatory six-day quarantine period which ends on October 9. The same day, RR are scheduled to play against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.