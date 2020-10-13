IPL 2020: Brad Hogg suggests radical changes for CSK ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

With two wins from seven matches, things are not looking too bright for Chennai Super Kings. The three-time IPL winners are second from bottom in the 2020 points table and if they don’t win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, CSK’s chances of making it to the Playoffs could be highly dented.

Which is why former Australia wrist-spinner has suggested a couple of big changes for the Super Kings. Firstly, Hogg, who played in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, believes CSK will be better off promoting all-rounder Sam Curran at No. 3. Curran has played some handy knocks up the order but has mostly batted down with the No. 3 position belonging to Ambati Rayudu.

“I would bring Sam Curran from the lower order up to No.3. That left-hander would break all the right-handers that you have got at the top of the order. And he can also play with a little bit of freedom as he has done with a lot of T20 franchises around the world as well as England,” Hogg said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

The second change Hogg wants CSK to implement is to leave out star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and replace him with leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Tahir, the winner of last IPL’s Purple Cap, is yet to play a game for CSK this season, the belief being spinner may not be too effective on the surfaces of the UAE. However, Hogg reckons the team could do with some spin in their ranks ahead of Bravo, who

“I will bring in Tahir instead of Bravo. Sorry Bravo, you are one of my favourites but you need more spin in your line-up if you are going to make inroads going forward. I will keep Jagadeeshan in the team as well. It is great to see an up and coming cricketer from Tamil Nadu playing for the Chennai Super Kings,” he explained.