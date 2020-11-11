IPL 2020: Brett Lee names two uncapped Indian cricketers as ‘most impressive’ part of Indian Premier League

Curtains were drawn in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League on Tuesday in Dubai with defending champions Mumbai Indians defeating Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in a lopsided final. The tournament may not have given a grand finish to the millions of cricket fans but it lived up to all the expectations and surpassed a few of them through the 55 days and 60 matches.

There were some memorable performances from the established names like KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Kagiso Rabada, Jaspirt Bumrah and Trent Boult just to name a few but like every season, the uncapped players managed to hold their own.

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee said the best part of the season was the emergence of young Indian players. On Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live’ Lee was asked what impressed him most in IPL 2020. The former Australia great said: “It has been incredible. It has been hard with no fans, but to me, the best part of this season has been the young Indian players coming through.”

Also Read | ‘Very special player in making’ - Yuvraj praises MI’s youngster

Lee mentioned RCB batsman Devdutt Padikkal and Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia as the standouts of the season.

“The Devdutt Padikkals, the Tewatias... We have seen the Delhi Capitals play some really good cricket, so, I will say the fast bowlers too, but I will always say the fast bowlers,” Lee added.

Padikkal was awarded the Emerging Player of IPL 2020. The Karnataka batsman made his debut in the IPL and turned out to be one of the reliable batsmen at the top of the order for RCB. In 15 games, he accumulated 473 runs including five half-centuries. He was also the highest run-scorer for RCB.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Tewatia was one of the toast of the season mainly because of never-say-die attitude. He scored 255 runs and bagged 10 wickets in 14 matches. But he will be remembered for hitting five sixes off KXIP’s Sheldon Cottrell in the same match where his partner Sanju Samson had declined singles as the former was struggling to score.