IPL 2020: Brian Lara picks the current No.1 side of the tournament, gives reasons for his choice

Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara named the No.1 of side of IPL 2020 based on performances till now. Lara, who was most impressed with table toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, picked the Rohit Sharma-led side as the best one so far.

Lara said four-time champions Mumbai Indians have an edge over the Delhi Capitals because of the wealth of experience in their side.

“They (Mumbai Indians) are the No.1 team now. Delhi Capitals have looked good too but on experience Mumbai probably holds the edge,” Brian Lara said on Star Sports when he asked to if MI and DC have created a gap with the rest of the franchises.

Mumbai Indians reclaimed the top spot by crushing Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in an IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

After a hat-trick of wins, MI have now got 12 points in 8 matches and are ahead of Delhi based on a superior net run rate.

Rohit Sharma and South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock added 94 for their opening stand as Mumbai chased down a target of 149 against the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday with eight wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare.

Sharma was pleased with his team’s “clinical” performance and urged them to be ruthless in the remainder of the tournament.

“I think it’s important for us to make sure that we stay on the money,” Sharma said at the post-match presentation.

“We can’t get complacent and we know that this tournament can get funny. We’ve already seen games, how teams have lost, so we can’t take the foot off the pedal at any given point.

“We have to keep making sure that we’re ruthless on the field and, yes, the guys are hungry. They’ve not played cricket for six months and they want to come out here and express themselves.”