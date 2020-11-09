IPL 2020: ‘Can be a special player in the future’ - Yuvraj Singh on youngster

Sections
IPL 2020: Former India all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan were in awe of Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abdul Samad.

Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Abdul Samad has been one of the finds of IPL 2020. The hard-hitting right-hander, who also bowls handy leg-spin made his IPL debut this year for Sunrisers Hyderabad after the first few games and turned out to be one of their key players in the middle order. Samad’s free-flowing strokeplay impressed former Indian all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan who termed him a talent for the future.

Samad, the third player of Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL , smashed a brilliant 33 off 16 balls against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

However, the 19-year-old cricketer was unable to take his side over the line as Delhi Capitals defended a total of 189 runs to progress to the finals of IPL.

“Yes he should have won the game for @SunRisers but really proud of #abdulsamad for showing character and power game,” Irfan tweeted. It was Irfan who vouched for Samad’s talent before the auctions. The former India all-rounder had seen the talent of the right-hander when he was working with J&K as mentor in domestic cricket.



 

Yuvraj too was in awe of Samad’s batting and said he can be a special player in the future as he showed a lot of promise against Delhi Capitals.

“#samad showed a lot of promise I feel can be a special player in the future,” Yuvraj tweeted.

 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, former West Indies batsman Brian too had said about his fondness for Samad. Lara in fact named the right-hander in his list of young Indian batsmen who impressed in IPL 2020.

in 12 matches Samad scored 11 runs this year but what was impressive was his strike rate of 170.6.

