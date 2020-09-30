Sections
IPL 2020: Can watch it over and over again: Sunil Gavaskar bowled over by Shubman Gill’s straight six against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020: Shubman Gill hit five fours and a six in his stay in the middle against Rajasthan Royals. While all his boundaries were picture-perfect there was one shot that bowled over legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 20:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL2020: Shubman Gill’s shot was praised by Sunil Gavaskar (Getty Images)

Shubman Gill continued his good run in IPL 2020 by slamming a fluent 47 off 34 balls in the match No.12 of Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. The KKR opener failed to get consecutive fifties but his strokeplay in the powerplay ensured KKR got off to a good start after being sent in to bat by RR captain Steve Smith.

Gill hit five fours and a six in his stay in the middle. While all his boundaries were picture-perfect there was one shot that bowled over legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar.

IPL live score, KKR vs RR

Gill hit RR pacer Ankit Rajpoot straight over the top of his head for a six in the second over of the match. It was a length delivery around off stump, Gill took a good stride forward, got his head down and just timed it straight over the bowler.

Gavaskar, who described Gill as one of his favourite batsmen, said he can watch that shot again and again because of the steady head position of the KKR opener.



“I can watch this over and over again because of the stillness of the head. Wow that is a magnificent shot. He’s one of my favourite batsmen,” Gavaskar said during commentary.

Gill looked well set for another half-century but a Jofra Archer slower one put an end to his innings.

Both RR and KKR fielded unchanged teams of their respective previous matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt, wk), Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot.

