IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings squad undergoes second test, likely to train from Friday

IPL 2020: The coronavirus-free players were made to undergo two additional tests after 13 cases were confirmed last week, delaying the team’s training.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 19:47 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dubai

Chennai Super Kings official team bus. (Twitter/CSK)

The Chennai Super Kings squad, barring the two players who tested positive for coronavirus last week, is likely to train from Friday subject to clearance after a second round of testing was conducted on Thursday.

Deepak Chahar was among the two players to have tested positive last week and overall 13 members of CSK contingent were infected with the deadly virus, raising safety concerns ahead of the IPL beginning here on September 19.

“Tests were done today. Results will come late night or tomorrow morning,” a CSK official told PTI.



Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said that the team will start training from Friday after the second round of testing.

The coronavirus-free players were made to undergo two additional tests after 13 cases were confirmed last week, delaying the team’s training.

All players had undergone three tests as per BCCI SOP in the six days of quarantine upon arrival on August 21.

The two infected players will be undergoing two tests after completing their 14-day quarantine.

