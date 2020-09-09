IPL 2020:CSK batting coach reveals whether he feels ‘nervous’ ahead of Covid tests

Chennai Super Kings have had a bumpy start to their preparations for IPL 2020, as the team had to stay in quarantine for longer after several members of its contingent tested positive for Covid-19, including two players. The tests of the other players and staff has come out negative and the ‘yellow brigade’ has started practising for the tournament.

MS Dhoni’s team will take on old rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 and preparations are on course to get the players in shape for the contest. CSK posted a video of a chat with batting coach and former opening batsman of the team Michael Hussey, who has been working closely with the team.

ALSO READ: ‘I remember what Sourav Ganguly told me’: KKR head coach Brendon McCullum recalls his 158* in IPL 2008

Hussey said that he is happy with the way the players are approaching training and is surprised to see them perform as he thought the players will be rusty due to the long break.

“Well, bit of a dodgy start obviously, we had to quarantine for a bit extra but now we are on the right track. With all the negative tests and we are into training now and the boys are actually looking good even after a long break. They are getting rid of all the rustiness, they are looking in good form. So, I am excited.

“I am really impressed with the guys. The way they have approached their training has been excellent. Very keen. I have been expecting everyone to be a bit more rusty than they are. The boys are in good shape so fingers crossed, we can take that form on to the field,” Hussey said when asked about the preparations.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma hits a huge six in practice as ball hits a moving bus; Mumbai Indians share video - WATCH

With all the Covid-19 cases in the camp, the interviewer asked the former Australia cricketer whether he gets nervous during the tests.

“No, I am pretty confident. We have stuck to the rules. And because we have followed the rules very closely we have got a strong bubble around us and I think we are protected well. I guess it is always a little bit nervous but now I am pretty confident. We have an excellent structure around us and if we stick to the rules then we will be absolutely fine,” the former left handed batsman said.

It is going to be a huge challenge for all the players and the support staff. It’s something we have never experienced before so we will have to adapt. That’s where CSK has got a little bit of advantage. We have very experienced players that understand their own game and understand themselves as people better than the young guys.

Asked about how important the mental aspect of the game would be, Hussey said, “ We got to look out for each other, we have to help each other and make sure that we can mentally do it. The mental side of things will be very important. Not just in the game but also while dealing with isolation and at the hotel and outside the field.”