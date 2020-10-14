IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK: MS Dhoni gets into an ‘intense’ conversation with SRH youngsters - WATCH

It was an eventful night for Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday. While in a must-win match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings turned up the intensity as they came on top to win the match in Dubai by 20 runs. Dhoni was very animated during the run-chase as he guided his players to victory in IPL 2020. He faced a lot of flak on social media for his gesture to umpire Paul Reiffel while losing his cool with Karn Sharma.

However, there was another incident after the match that won the hearts of the viewers. After CSK defeated SRH, Dhoni took time out and engaged in a discussion with several young SRH players. Dhoni was seen on camera sharing words of wisdom with Priyam Garg, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma. You can watch the video here:-

Dhoni is known for his cool demeanour on the field but the stakes were so high during the Chennai Super Kings – Sunrisers Hyderabad match that even Captain Cool, well… lost his cool. Following a poor 18th over bowled by Karn Sharma, the CSK captain decided to give the leg-spinner a piece of his mind.

Chasing 168 to win, SRH were 122/5 when Sharma came on to bowl his final over. With Kane Williamson set on 53, the equation was down to 46 off three overs, usually considered chaseable in IPL. In comes Sharma, who begins the over with a short ball which Williamson dispatches to the boundary.

Next ball, Sharma retaliated and got his man as Williamson is out caught at long-on. But what transpires next led to Dhoni’s disappointment. Off the next four balls, Sharma conceded two fours and a six, leaving his CSK skipper miffed. The ball after the wicket, Sharma bowled a full toss which Rashid Khan connected well, and after Shardul Thakur parried the ball over the boundary, SRH were awarded a six.

Next ball, Rashid played the reverse sweep for a boundary, and Dhoni could be heard muttering a few words to Sharma. The tip of the iceberg for Dhoni came off the final ball. Sharma bowled a half-volley outside off and Shahbaz Nadeem, facing his first ball, launched the ball over the infield and gets himself a boundary. Immediately after Nadeem connects, Dhoni could be heard screaming a big “NAHIIIIIIII” (No).