IPL 2020: CSK coach Stephen Fleming reveals how MS Dhoni and co. spent the six-day break ahead on Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Chennai Super Kings have not had the greatest of starts to IPL 2020. The three-time champions have lost two of their three matches and have attracted a fair amount of criticism for their strategies and team combination. The MS Dhoni-led CSK got a much-needed six-day break after their successive defeats and head coach Stephen Fleming gave an insight to how the franchise spent the time.

Fleming said the break came at a good time and added that they have used it to get clarity about what they need to do going ahead in the tournament.

“It came at a good time because the first three games were in quick succession and all games were at different grounds, so you have to appreciate trying to read conditions, for each game being predominantly the first team to play there was tough.

“And also coming off a couple of challenges we had off the field, we’ve used this break pretty well, we got some clarity around what we need to do and have practised very well,” Fleming told the CSK website ahead of Friday’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Fleming also added that Ambati Rayudu, who had starred in the opening game against MI but missed the next two games due to an injury is available for selection for their next match Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Asked how it would help to be playing four of the next five games at a single venue (Dubai), he said it would be helpful to settle in and try and read conditions at one ground.

“I’m looking forward to putting in a bit of performance than we did the last time we played at Dubai where we were outplayed by Delhi Capitals. There were a number of areas that we weren’t happy with, and we’ve worked hard on those,” he said.

To a question how much the teams would have learnt about conditions after playing three games each, he said from their point of view a lot has been learnt, adding it has been a tough start and “we’ve got to overcome that and restart well after this break.”

“I heard comments yesterday that teams are still learning, they’ve had the benefit of playing at one ground and are learning at other grounds, so I’m not sure.

“But from our point of view, we certainly learnt a lot, and even over the six days now, to watch and try and work the characteristics of each of the grounds has been beneficial,” he added.

