IPL 2020: CSK Predicted XI against KXIP - One major change for struggling Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings find themselves in trouble after losing three straight games. CSK coach Stephen Fleming appeared to be a little perturbed when asked about the team’s batting order once again, and skipper MS Dhoni appeared to not be in the best physical shape during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The CSK might look to play a final wildcard against Kings XI Punjab in hopes of changing things. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at CSK Predicted XI against KXIP:

Shane Watson: Shane Watson has not been off to the best of starts but needs to do more to justify his place in the team, now. CSK need to get off to a good start.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis will have to open the innings for CSK now, and he needs to quickly adjust to the role. He still remains CSK’s best batsman this season so far.

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu has returned from an injury and fans will hope he regains form sooner rather than later.

MS Dhoni (c & wk): MS Dhoni needs to bat higher up the order. He needs to give himself as much time as he can to get adjusted to the conditions, because he can easily do a lot of damage in the death overs.

N Jagadeesan: The local wicketkeeper-batsman who made a name for himself in TNPL may replace Kedar Jadhav who has struggled in the tournament so far. He could be CSK’s wildcard.

Dwayne Bravo: CSK allrounder Dwayne Bravo has returned for CSK, but he has no time to settle in the conditions. He needs to be a match-winner in every game.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja finally showcased some form with the bat, and he can be an asset if he gets going. Jadeja needs to continue in same vein of form.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran has been the best allrounder player for CSK this season. He should be promoted up the batting order and have a go at the bowlers.

Piyush Chawla: Piyush Chawla was brilliant against Sunrisers Hyderabad, giving just 20 runs with 1 wicket in his four overs. He has given Dhoni a reason to keep him in the team.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur did not get see the best of returns, but Dhoni might stick with him longer to see if he can make an impact.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar is starting to get back to his best form as he has started picking up early wickets. He will be the key player in tackling KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal threat.

CSK Predicted XI against KXIP: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar