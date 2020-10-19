IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI against RR: MS Dhoni to replace Dwayne Bravo with experienced seamer

Chennai Super Kings is in unfamiliar territory in the Indian Premier League 2020. They have suffered six defeats in the first nine matches and are hovering in the bottom half of the points table. Despite having an experienced line of players, Chennai lacked consistency throughout this season in UAE. CSK is desperately missing their stalwart Suresh Raina, which is visible by their lack of intent while chasing targets. CSK lost their last game against Delhi Capitals from a winning position. It’s desperate times for the team and they will have to turn the tide in their quest to secure the playoff berth, which is looking beyond their reach at the moment. They might tinker with their team combination for the upcoming fixture against Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi.

Here is a look at the CSK Predicted XI against RR

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis is the most prolific run-scorer for Chennai this year. He has amassed 365 runs in nine games at an average of 52. Du Plessis is giving the team a good start at the top of the order and never looked out of form this season.

Sam Curran: The young all-rounder has impressed everyone with his performance in the IPL 2020. While everyone was considering him as a red-ball player, Curran proved to be a regular wicket-taker in the T20 format as well. Despite his failure in the last game while opening the batting, CSK team management is likely to stick with the same plan.

Shane Watson: The seasoned T20 player has regained form after a slow start this season. Watson is contributing along with Du Plessis at the top of the order. However, he hasn’t looked as effective as he used to be. Watson will look to recreate the old magic against his former team.

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu is batting well in the IPL 2020. In CSK’s last game against DC, Rayudu scored a quick-fire 45 runs in just 25 balls, where he hit four sixes and filled the finisher’s role. He will look to continue his good form against DC as well.

MS Dhoni: Dhoni hasn’t looked in his element in the ongoing season of IPL. He has failed to finish the matches. However, he will be eager to make amends in his 200th IPL game when he will take the field against Delhi Capitals.

Kedar Jadhav: Kedar Jadhav came back in the playing XI during the game against Delhi Capitals after being axed for a poor form. However, he didn’t get a chance to contribute to his team and can retain his place in the XI.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja was in fine form with the bat against DC but couldn’t replicate the same form with the ball. Chennai was on the verge of sealing the game but Jadeja ended up leaking 17 runs in his final over.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar is Chennai’s most consistent bowler in the tournament and has been giving a good start to his team. He picked two wickets against Delhi and bowled a maiden over as well. Another similar outing is expected of him.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has played only six games in IPL 2020 and managed to pick nine wickets. He is bowling good line and lengths, which resulted in constant wickets. He picked a wicket against Delhi Capitals as well and likely to retain his place in the playing XI.

Karn Sharma: Karn Sharma had an off day at the office against Delhi Capitals. He conceded as many as 34 runs in just three overs. However, team management is likely to give him another go in the playing XI versus Rajasthan Royals.

Lungi Ngidi: Lungi Ngidi can replace Dwayne Bravo, who picked niggle and didn’t bowl the final over against Delhi Capitals. Ngidi will add the much-needed firepower to the CSK bowling lineup.

CSK Predicted XI against RR: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi.