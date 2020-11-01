IPL 2020, CSK predicted XI vs KXIP: Dhoni & Co aim hat-trick of wins with an unchanged XI

Chennai Super Kings are not in the playoff race but they would look to complete the hat-trick of wins when they take the field against Kings XI Punjab in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi. MS Dhoni and Co are currently on a winning spree after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Aiming to end their gloomy campaign on a positive note, CSK will be rooting for another victory against KXIP on Sunday. In all likelihood, MS Dhoni & Co would go with an unchanged XI.

CSK’s predicted XI against KXIP:

1.Shane Watson: Dhoni’s one of the reliable openers returned in the KKR face-off but couldn’t deliver with the bat. He is likely to get another chance to open the innings against KXIP.

2.Ruturaj Gaikwad: The youngster struck late and has been carrying a commendable form. He scripted CSK’s win in the last two fixtures and would be expected to continue the momentum.

3.Ambati Rayudu: CSK’s No. 3 has found himself among runs lately. Rayudu’s played some decent fiery cameos in the last two fixtures. However, a solid innings is still awaited.

4.N Jagadeesan: The youngster didn’t get a chance to bat in the previous game. He deserves another chance to show what he can offer with the bat.

5.Sam Curran: One of the biggest positives in CSK camp, Sam Curran has been phenomenal this season. He is a vital cog in the line-up. Be it with the bat or ball, he has the capabilities to tun the game any moment.

6.Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja gave a superstar finish to the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, winning the game with two back-to-back sixes. With the ball, he managed to pick a wicket as well. His all-round performance will be the key to counter KXIP.

7.MS Dhoni (Capt/Wk): Dhoni’s inconsistency with the bat continued in the last game against KKR as he scored just 1 run. Though his team won’t feature in playoffs, the fans would love to see him play a big knock before leaving UAE.

8.Mitchell Santner: The Kiwi spinner did a decent job in the previous game. All he needs to keep a check on the run flow.

9.Karn Sharma: Sharma turned out to be a bit expensive against the KKR. However, he knows the art of turning the tables at crucial times. Just like he did by dismissing Shubman Gill.

10.Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar has been the frontline speedster of CSK. He returned empty-handed in the last fixture but still be considered as a lethal bowler against KXIP.

Lungi Ngidi: The Protea speedster has decently performed in the three matches he got to play. He has 6 scalps already under his belt and would be raring to go against KXIP.