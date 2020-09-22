IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI vs RR: MS Dhoni likely to stick to the same team against Royals

After defeating the defending champions in the opening game of the IPL 2020, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in their second game of the season in Sharjah on Tuesday. Dhoni is known to not tinker so much with his playing combinations when things are going right for him, and hence the fans can expect CSK to play the same XI they did against Mumbai. Head coach Stephen Fleming has also revealed that Dwayne Bravo is still recovering from his injury, so it is likely he will miss another game.

Here is our predicted XI for CSK against RR:

Murali Vijay

CSK batsman Murali Vijay had a poor start in the first game and he could only score a single run in 7 balls. He might get another go here, but if he fails to get runs on the board, Vijay might be replaced in the team.

Shane Watson

Shane Watson has been a curious case for CSK. He always starts off the season in poor form, unable to get runs on the board. But the batsman always finds his form as the season progresses, hence it is likely that CSK will stick with him for a while.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis showcased why South Africa was a successful team across formats when he was the captain. The batsman was sensational against MI bowlers and remained unbeaten in 163-run chase. He will be CSK’s key player this season.

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu had a point to prove, and boy, did he! Rayudu smashed 71 runs in 48 balls showcasing why he should have been a part of India’s World Cup squad last year. He has another player RR will need to be careful on Tuesday.

Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav provides CSK a bowling option and also a batsman who can finish off chases lower down the order. On his day, Jadhav is an impact player.

MS Dhoni (c & wk)

There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman pushed himself lower down the order in the chase. But if CSK get to bat first, we might see Dhoni push himself up the order and fans would love to see that.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is a complete allrounder and he is the one who provides balance to CSK team lower down the order.

Sam Curran

It was an impressive debut for CSK for Sam Curran against Mumbai Indians. Dwayne Bravo is still doubtful to play against Rajasthan Royals but Curran makes a good replacement for him.

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar did not got off to a good start in the first game against Mumbai Indians as he conceded quite a few runs. But he continued to improve as the game progressed. Chahar is a must-stay in CSK’s bowling unit.

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla had an impressive debut for CSK against Mumbai Indians, dismissing captain Rohit Sharma in his first over itself. He conceded just 21 runs in four overs, and showcased why KKR made a mistake in letting him go.

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi was quite expensive but picked up the most wickets for CSK against Mumbai Indians. Ngidi needs to curtail run flow when he steps out against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.