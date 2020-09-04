IPL 2020: CSK reacts after Harbhajan Singh pulls out of Indian Premier League due to personal reasons

Moments after Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh decided to pull out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, the franchise on Friday took to twitter to show their support.

“Stay strong Pulavarey, will miss you in yellove!” tweeted CSK from its official handle in reply to Harbhajan’s post, in which the off-spinner said: “I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind.”

“Harbhajan Singh informed us he won’t be available due to personal reasons. Team Chennai Super Kings is supportive of his decision and stands by him and his family during these testing times,” said CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan.

Harbhajan became the second high-profile name to pull out of this year’s IPL owing to “personal reasons” after senior batsman Suresh Raina

The 40-year-old, who has been a part of CSK during the past two seasons is currently in Jalandhar, Punjab with his family and requested privacy. The IPL starts on September 19 in the UAE after being moved out of India due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have informed the CSK management about my decision to pull out of this year’s IPL. I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times. I expect that everyone would respect my need for privacy,” Harbhajan, who was bought by the franchise for Rs 2 crore this season, told PTI on Friday.

Harbhajan said that he was indebted to the CSK management for understanding his priorities.

“When I told the CSK management about my decision, they were very supportive and I can’t thank them enough for that,” Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan is one of the most successful bowlers in the history of IPL with 150 wickets and is only third behind Lasith Malinga (170) and Amit Mishra (157).

At this point, he said it was important for him to devote time to his young family, comprising wife Geeta and four-year-old daughter Hinaya.

“I would only say that there are times when family takes precedence over sport. My young family is my focus of attention now. But yes my heart will be in the UAE with my team.

“I am sure that Chennai Super Kings will put up yet another fabulous performance,” said India’s third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Harbhajan didn’t attend the side’s pre-departure camp in Chennai and was to join his teammates on the day of their flight to Dubai.

He had apprehensions about participation in this edition and was asked by the CSK management to take his time before coming to a decision.

(With PTI inputs)