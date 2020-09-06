IPL 2020: ‘CSK’s next captain is already at the back of Dhoni’s mind,’ says Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo claims MS Dhoni knows who the next CSK captain is going to be. (Getty Images)

Just like MS Dhoni groomed Virat Kohli as the next India captain, he wants to prepare his successor in IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who has been a part of the CSK set-up for quite some time now, said grooming the next captain is already in the back of Dhoni’s mind.

Dhoni has led CSK in all 10 seasons that the franchise has been part of in the IPL. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK won the IPL thrice and emerged as one of the most successful franchises of the league. In the last edition too, they finished runner-up after losing the final to Mumbai Indians.

Bravo, who has seen his skipper from close quarters, said Dhoni has been thinking about the transition in CSK for a while now.

“I know it’s been in the back of his mind for some time, I mean all of us have to step aside at some point of time. It’s just the matter of when… when to step aside and hand it over to whether it’s a Raina or someone younger,” Bravo told ABP News when asked about Dhoni’s plans for his successor in CSK.

Notably, Suresh Raina, who has pulled out of this year’s IPL due to personal reasons has been the official vice-captain for the last few years. CSK, however are yet to name a new vice-captain for this season or a replacement for Raina in the squad.

Bravo said Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket won’t change how leads CSK in the IPL, which starts from September 19 in the UAE.

“He doesn’t have to worry about a billion people now, it’s just CSK the franchise but I don’t think that’ll change the person he is, won’t he change how leads the team, definitely he’ll be the same person,” Bravo said.

Bravo, who is CSK’s second-highest wicket-taker said the players, management, owners and Dhoni are the reasons why it is such a successful side in the IPL.

“We have a very talented squad, full of experience and also we have a management staff, that is very relaxed and balanced and also the owners… All these things come together and play a part (in making CSK a successful franchise). We don’t have any outside pressure from the owners or the management. We don’t feel under pressure with MS (Dhoni) as captain,” Bravo, who recently became the first cricketer to claim 500 T20 wickets, said.

“I think CSK have one of the most loyal fans whether we play in Mumbai, Delhi or Bangalore you see a lot of yellow shirts in the stands. We enjoy each other’s success, so these are the main reasons behind the success of CSK.”

When asked about his feelings of staying in a bio-secure bubble, the all-rounder said he is lucky to have got the opportunity to play.

“Being in a bubble with no fans is sad but we still have to be thankful to at least get the opportunity to play again,” Bravo said.