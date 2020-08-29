IPL 2020 | CSK’s Suresh Raina pulls out of tournament due to personal reasons

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday pulled out of IPL 2020, citing personal reasons. Raina has decided to return home from UAE. CSK informed about Raina’s decision through a post on Twitter.

“Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time,” the quote was attributed to CSK CEO KS Viswanathan on the team’s Twitter handle.

The development comes just a day after news broke of several CSK members testing positive for Covid-19, which included a bowler who has represented Team India.

Raina, who has been a key member of the CSK squad since the first season of the IPL, was looking forward to play in the tournament after announcing his retirement from international cricket, along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni on August 15.