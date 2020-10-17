IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

At the end of 15 overs of the 34th match of IPL 2020, CSK's total is 112/3. In the last 5 overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 41 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

14 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Tushar Deshpande which was an expensive one. CSK batsmen hit a six and a four.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

7 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.

The 15th over was bowled by Kagiso Rabada. 7 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 150 runs.

