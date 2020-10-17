IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Sections
The 34th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 19:57 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chennai Super Kings have scored 29 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

Tushar Deshpande bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 2nd over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Tushar Deshpande and it was an expensive one. CSK's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 10 runs came off the over.



3 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

Anrich Nortje bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit a six and 2 fours scoring 14 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 5.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 116 runs.

